Follow protocol, miffed Congress MLA from Dinanagar Aruna Choudhury tells officers

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 27

Apparently miffed over an “unresponsive bureaucracy not taking her calls” a livid Aruna Choudhury, a four-time MLA and ex-Cabinet minister, has despatched a copy of the Government of India’s “warrant of precedence” to top officials reminding them of the protocol to be followed while dealing with elected representatives.

Leave alone top bureaucrats, even lower-rung officials, particularly those belonging to the Police Department, have stopped responding to the calls of Aruna, who is the incumbent Congress MLA from Dinanagar.

The latest trigger has been the “unprofessional manner” in which cops have been handling the case of Congress-affiliated sarpanch Sukhbir Singh of Mokhe village. In 2018, Sukhbir had lost an eye following an attack by his rivals.

“His rivals are now forcing me to reach a compromise so that criminal proceedings against them can be dropped. They are also trying to involve Sukhbir’s two sons who work in Australia and are visiting their parents,” she said.

Aruna claimed she was forced to take up the matter with IG (Border) Mohnish Chawla “after the district-level police officers evinced no interest whatsoever.”