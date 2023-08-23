Chandigarh, August 23
Due to heavy rains and floods in the state, Punjab on Wednesday closed all its schools till Saturday.
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this.
Many areas in the state are in the grip of floods following the recent floods and the current heavy rain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this