Food joints hog limelight as leaders try to connect with voters in Punjab

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, February 2

Local eateries are hogging the limelight as the candidates flock these food joints in an apparent attempt to reach out to the voters.

During his recent visit, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma along with hosts of senior BJP officials was spotted at “Ramu Pooriwala” in the early morning, to strike a chord with locals. Recently, BJP’s candidate Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, was seen at stall of “Raju Kulche Wala”. Even daughters of Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki were spotted at an eating joint while canvassing for their father.

BJP party leaders savour food at eateries in Ferozepur.

Sanjay Kumar, a sweet shop owner, said, “All the candidates just want to capitalise on the popularity of eating joints.” Earlier, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was also seen having kachoris at a food joint. Anurag Aeri, a social worker, said, “Whether these candidates will be able to get more votes by visiting these food joints or not can be ascertained after the results, however, they will certainly end up consuming more calories for sure.”

Gurmit Sodhi said, “It’s a nice way to connect with locals and at the same time quench hunger as one does not get any time to have proper food these days.”

Raju, who runs a golgappa kiosk along GT Road, said politicians come to his stall along with their supporters and get pictures clicked with his customers. “We have no issues with their visits as it increases our sales only,” he said. PD Sharma said since physical rallies have been banned by the Election Commission, politicians have been using every opportunity to showcase their daily activities on social media to connect with locals.

#Ferozepur