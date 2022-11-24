 Foodgrain storage crates of ‘poor’ quality, Punjab Govt begins probe : The Tribune India

Foodgrain storage crates of ‘poor’ quality, Punjab Govt begins probe

Nearly 30 lakh bought in 2018-21



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 23

The government has begun an investigation into the purchase of around 30 lakh wooden crates for the stack storage of procured foodgrains in the state. The crates purchased by the Food and Supply Department between 2018-21 are alleged to be of poor quality and not in accordance with the prescribed specifications.

Specifications for each unit

Weight: 40 kg

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 153X92 cm

Material: Dried and seasoned eucalyptus or other hard wood; should have been treated for termites

A physical verification of crates purchased by the department during the rule of the previous Congress government was conducted in all 23 districts by the Vigilance Bureau today. In Ferozepur, 60 samples of these crates were collected.

Though the detailed result of the physical verification of crates regarding its actual weight and size will take time, sources say that majority of these crates were found to be of just 20 kg in weight and not made of wood specified in the tender. Some of the crates had cracks, affecting their structural strength and some were found termite-infested.

The weight of each crate, according to the government specifications, should have been 40 kg; the crates should have been painted black; its size was specified as 153X92 cm; should have been made from dried and seasoned Eucalyptus or other hard wood; and it should have been treated for termites.

Sources said a complaint alleging irregularities in purchase of crates was received recently, wherein it was mentioned that the contract for purchase of these crates was allotted to two dealers in Jaiton and Kotkapura. As many as 10 lakh crates worth Rs 50 crore were purchased each year between 2018-2021.

The complainant has alleged that the government funds have been misused in these purchases, done at the level of the Director, Food and Supply Department. It is also alleged in the complaint that the money thus usurped was shared between top functionaries of the department, including the then minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The government has already asked the department to help in the probe and demanded detailed notice inviting tender; description of all those who applied for the tender; description of those who were allotted tenders; those who were rejected for allotment of tenders; and names and designations of those officers who were members of the tender allotment committees in these three years.

This is the second inquiry initiated by the government in the department for purchases made during the tenure of former Ashu, who is presently lodged in Patiala jail after his arrest in connection with food grain transportation tender allotment scam.

