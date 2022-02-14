Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ferozepur visit fiasco on January 5, all precautionary measures are being taken by the Punjab Police to ensure foolproof security for his Jalandhar visit on February 14.

Thousands of security personnel have been deployed in and around the venue for the visit. Seating arrangements have been made for around 25,000 people at the PAP grounds, where a gathering of around 40,000 is expected.

The visit coincides with the preparations for Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

While BJP leaders, led by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, have been reviewing arrangements on a daily basis, the venue was visited by the Chief Secretary today and the DGP yesterday. The police said foolproof arrangements had been made for the event.

ADGP Pramod Ban said: “All adequate arrangements have been made as per the security protocol. All forces at the disposal of the police are being used as required.”

BJP workers and leaders from at least 14 constituencies are expected to be present at the rally. At least 400 buses will arrive at the venue.

Meanwhile, farmers have announced a peaceful protest during the PM visit here. On the SKM call, they will burn effigies of the PM and the Centre. They will also hold black flags along the route of the PM’s cavalcade.

Radha Soami sect head meets modi

Chandigarh: Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang, Beas, on Sunday met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The PM tweeted a photo with the sect head and lauded the social service initiatives of the satsang. “Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang, Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable,” he tweeted.

