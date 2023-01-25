For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 24

Months after his murder, the craze for singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, is still alive as kites with his pictures are selling between Rs 20 and Rs 50 a piece for Basant Panchami.

Many youths are also planning to wear T-shirts with his photos on January 26 while others have plans to play only the songs of the singer.

A tribute I have bought 70 kites. Of these, 50 have pictures of Moosewala with lines of his various songs in Punjabi. It’s my tribute to him as I wanted to convey that he is still alive in my heart and will remain so. — Jaswinder Singh, College student

Other youths, busy in shopping for the Basant Panchmi celebrations, said this year, most of them wanted to see the pictures of the singer on the kites in the sky to make the day memorable.

Many are also asking their friends and relatives to use kites only with the photoes of Moosewala.

“We are two brothers and have bought 200 kites of which 175 have different pictures of Moosewala. We are motivating our friends to fly the maximum kites with his pictures,” said Angad Singh, another youngster.

Some shopkeepers said the kites with pictures of the singer were in demand. Even youngsters were willing to pay more for such kites.

Fan following

Many youngsters are also planning to wear T-shirts carrying his photographs on January 26 while others have plans to play songs of their favourite singer on the occasion

