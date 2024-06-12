Muktsar: For first-timers, dynastic politics fails to pay off

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 11

This Lok Sabha election has not gone down well with the first-time dynasts as none of the six — Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Anita Som Parkash, Surinder Kamboj and Kamaljit Singh Brar — could emerge as a winner or even runner-up, but remained on the third, fourth, fifth and seventh spots.

The Akali Dal’s Ferozepur candidate Nardev Singh Bobby Mann polled 2,53,645 votes and ranked fourth. Bobby is son of three-time Ferozepur Zora Singh Mann. His elder brother Vardev Singh Noni Mann has unsuccessfully contested the Assembly poll thrice from Guruharsahai segment.

Further, SAD’s Faridkot nominee Rajwinder Singh Dharamkot bagged 1,38,251 votes and stood fourth. He is a son of three-time MLA Sheetal Singh and maternal grandson of former minister Gurdev Singh Badal.

The BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu polled 1,10,762 votes and remained on fourth position in the constituency. She is a daughter-in-law of senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka.

Likewise, BJP’s Hoshiarpur nominee Anita Som Parkash got 1,99,994 votes and settled at third position. She is a wife of former Union Minister Som Parkash.

Independent candidate Kamaljit Singh Brar from Ludhiana stood at fifth position with 42,500 votes. He is a son of former MLA Darshan Singh Brar, who was recently expelled by the Congress.

The BSP’s Ferozepur candidate Surinder Kamboj polled just 8,433 votes and remained at seventh spot. He is father of AAP’s Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj.

Some other dynasts, who had contested the elections in the past, got mixed results. SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal (wife of former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal) won from Bathinda, BJP’s Preneet Kaur (wife of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh) lost from Patiala, Independent Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa (son of former MP Bikram Kaur Khalsa) won from Faridkot, AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (son of former MP Jagdev Singh Khuddian) lost from Bathinda, BJP’s Ravneet Singh Bittu (grandson of former CM Beant Singh) lost from Ludhiana, Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira (son of former minister Inderjit Singh Zira) lost from Khadoor Sahib and SAD (A) candidate Emaan Singh Mann (son of former MP Simranjit Singh Mann) lost from Amritsar.

A political analyst said, “Dynasty politics is no longer an edge for a candidate. The public’s mindset has changed and it’s actually going against such candidates. Only those dynasts have won who have performed well in the past or were able to run their election campaign efficiently. Dynasty politics is like crutches with which one can manage to walk but not run easily.”

