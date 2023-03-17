 For graft-free Punjab, not even ministers spared: CM : The Tribune India

One year of AAP govt

For graft-free Punjab, not even ministers spared: CM

Bhagwant Mann



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said his government was successfully working for a corruption-free Punjab and the results were already showing. He was addressing the media on the completion of one year of the AAP government in the state.

26,797 youth provided jobs

  • Many Oppn leaders behind bars for ‘black deeds’, corrupt officers under lens too
  • AAP born out of anti-corruption movement, living up to people’s expectations
  • 14,000 temporary employees regularised, 26,797 youth provided jobs

“We have set the right example by not sparing even our elected leaders, including ministers. Many leaders of the Opposition went behind bars for their ‘black deeds’. Corrupt officers are also under the scanner. Our party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, was born from an anti-corruption movement and we are living up to people’s expectations,” said Mann.

He said, “We are on the way to reviving “Rangla Punjab” that we had promised. We guaranteed transparency and we are providing it. You trusted us by casting your vote in our favour. Now trust me by giving me time in my office. We are working for the next generation and not for the next government as has been the practice of all political parties in the past.”

The CM said the state government had regularised 14,000 temporary employees in the state and the Cabinet had given the nod for regularising an equal number of more employees. The government announced an MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal on moong to supplement the income of farmers by Rs 30,000 per acre.

The CM said the government provided jobs to 26,797 youth in one year. With 300 units of electricity free of cost per month from July 1, at least 87 per cent of the households in the state had got zero power bills in November-December 2022.

The government provided a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to farmers for the promotion of direct seeded rice. The state also cleared the outstanding amount due to sugarcane cultivators.

The “big achievement” of the government was the launch of more than 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state where nearly 15 lakh people had availed of the services. The CM said 117 Schools of Eminence had been set up in 23 districts to provide quality education.

Mann said for the first time, the wheels of the government had moved in the direction of punishing the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents in the state. The challan had already been presented in the court. Mann sought the support of people, especially NRIs, for carving out a new Punjab. The state would soon emerge as a major industrial hub, he said, underlining the government move to start a special drive to end the drug menace in the state.

