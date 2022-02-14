Forced Centre to include Abohar in scheme: Sunil Jakhar

Abohar, February 13
Refuting the “false claims” being made by the SAD, BJP and AAP about the development under Rs 110 crore Amrit Yojana, PCC former chief Sunil Jakhar claimed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by him in the High Court in 2014 forced the NDA govt to include Abohar in the ambit of Amrit Yojana.
Supporting Jakhar’s claim, leading lawyer Surinder Pal Singh Tinna, produced copies of the HC orders. He said when the then SAD-BJP government ignored Abohar in development, PILs by Jakhar were filed through him. —
