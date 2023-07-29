Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 29

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, claimed to have busted a foreign-based terror module of the alleged Khalistan Liberation Force planning to disrupt peace in the state through targeted killings.

Five module members tasked to execute target killings have been arrested and 2 illegal weapons and live ammunition seized, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), SAS Nagar has foiled a foreign-based terror module of the Khalistan Liberation Force planning to disrupt peace in #Punjab through targeted killings. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JuZIY7RRss — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 29, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police busted a narco-crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria and arrested two people.

Arms and ammunition and over 1 kg of heroin were recovered from the arrested persons, they said.

In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria



2 main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs. 1.4 lakh drug money. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FptIENjlPK — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 29, 2023

Further investigations are under way.

#Punjab Police