Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

5 module members tasked to execute target killings have been arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 29

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, claimed to have busted a foreign-based terror module of the alleged Khalistan Liberation Force planning to disrupt peace in the state through targeted killings.

Five module members tasked to execute target killings have been arrested and 2 illegal weapons and live ammunition seized, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police busted a narco-crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria and arrested two people.

Arms and ammunition and over 1 kg of heroin were recovered from the arrested persons, they said.

Further investigations are under way.

