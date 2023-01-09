Ludhiana: Forest officials attacked, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

A team of forest officials has been attacked by the sand mining mafia at Hadiwal near Koom Kalan.

The police yesterday registered an attempt to murder case against assailants Binder Singh, Manjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Mahinder Singh and Doddi, all residents of Chaunta village; and Jaspal Singh of Baliyewal and Sukhdev Singh of Bhamma Khurd village. Accused Binder Singh and Lakhvir Singh have been arrested.

Complainant Nageen Kumar said he was guard in-charge of the Hadiwal beat in the Forest Department. Late last night, he along with a team was patrolling in the Hadiwal forest area when he noticed some mining mafia members were involved in illegal sand mining. The accused were loading sand in a tractor-trailler.

“When we tried to stop the mining mafia, they attacked us with sharp weapons and sticks. One of the assailants hit some sharp weapon on my head and I suffered serious injuries. The accused fled from the spot. We then immediately informed the police and also lodged a complaint,” said the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said raids were conducted at the whereabouts of the assailants and two of them were arrested. Raids were being conducted to nab the remaining accused, he said.

#illegal mining