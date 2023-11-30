ED raids premises of former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

PTI

Chandigarh, November 30

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Punjab of former state forest minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and some contractors in an alleged forest scam-linked money-laundering case, official sources said.

As many as 14 locations in the state are being searched by the agency under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Dharamsot, 63, a forest contractor and some others are being covered, they said.

The five-time MLA was arrested earlier this year by the Punjab Vigilance bureau as part of a case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

#Congress #Enforcement Directorate #Sadhu Singh Dharamsot