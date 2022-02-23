'Forgetting' Sufi poet Syed Waris Shah's birth anniversary inexcusable, says Bir Devinder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , February 22

Former Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh said the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of legendary poet Syed Waris Shah should have been planned in advance and celebrated by not only the Language Department of the Punjab Government but also by the universities of the state, literary academies and writer’s forums such as Punjabi Sahit Academy.

Legendary Sufi poet of undivided Punjab, Syed Waris Shah born on January 23, 1722 at Jandiala, (Sher khan) now in Pakistan, is remembered and celebrated in the Punjabi subcontinent of the Mughal era, for authoring timeless epic of ‘Heer Waris’.

He said the Punjab Arts Council however should have played a pivotal role to plan and coordinate this great event. Unfortunately all the above mentioned institutes and organisations, relevant to the cause under discussion have been found wanting in this case and could be squarely blamed for forgetting legendary Sufi poet Syed Waris Shah. —

