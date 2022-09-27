1986 Nakodar firing: Form SIT to look into lost part of probe report, directs HC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

Coming as a major relief for the father of a victim in the February 4, 1986, police firing incident at Nakodar, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued directions for setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the disappearance of Part-2 of the inquiry report filed by Justice Gurnam Singh Commissioner.

The report had been submitted on October 31 the same year, but was not tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

The present petition in the HC had been filed through advocate HC Arora and the court of Justice Namit Kumar has issued a notice for January 30 next year. Baldev Singh, petitioner and father of one of the deceased Sikh youth, Ravinder Singh from Litran village, has said in the past 36 years, he had received only 87 pages from the 387-page report. The Part-2 of the inquiry report, which remains missing ever since, contained significant evidence, exhibit files, sworn statements of police officers, administrative authorities and witnesses.

Meanwhile, the petition also seeks the registration of a case against the then district magistrate Darbara Singh Guru, SSP Izhar Alam and SP (operations) Ashwani Kumar Sharma.

