Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Mohali, april 2

Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a case of kidnapping, illegal confinement and disappearance of Mohinder Kaur, mother of Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar, from the Jhabal police station in November 1992.

Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Mohali, directed the CBI to file the list of movable and immovable properties of the former AIG for the purpose of attachment in an order dated March 31.

The CBI prosecutor had argued that the police had raided the village and visited her house when she was alone. She was illegally kept at the Jhabal police station in Tarn Taran by then Inspector Jagdip Singh (SHO) for two and a half months after which she disappeared in the end of November 1992.

Records reveal that the case was at the stage of recording defence evidence when the accused Jagdip had evaded trial and is now a PO. The then DSP (Headquarters) Tarn Taran, Ashok Kumar, also chargesheeted by CBI in in the case, died during the trial.

Baldev Singh, son of Mohinder Kaur, said his mother was around 60 when she was taken to the police station. “I have fought in the Kargil war. Now when the time has come for justice, the accused police officials are running away from court.”

