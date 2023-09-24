Former bureaucrat KS Bains dies at 88

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

Seasoned bureaucrat Kanwaljit Singh Bains, most remembered for the organisational role he played in the highly successful ninth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, breathed his last on Friday. He was 88.

The last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium here in the presence of family and friends.

Left his mark He was a competent officer who left his mark wherever he worked. —NN Vohra, Former J&K Governor

A 1961 Punjab cadre IAS officer, Bains held several significant positions in the Punjab Government, including secretary, irrigation and power; development commissioner and DC of Amritsar, Ferozepur and Ropar.

At the time of the ninth Asian Games, Bains was appointed to the all-powerful Special Organising Committee, which conducted the landmark sporting event that changed the landscape and skyline of New Delhi.

“It is very sad to lose KS Bains, one of my former colleagues in the Punjab cadre. I remember him as a cheerful and very competent officer who left his mark wherever he worked. May his soul rest in peace. I send my heartfelt condolences to his dear wife and children,” said former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra.

Speaking to The Tribune, the late bureaucrat’s son Parneet Singh Bains recalled the top positions his father held.

“My father was secretary general of the Special Organising Committee of the Asian Games. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority. His last posting was as CMD of Punjab & Sind Bank,” said Parneet.

Born in Pakistan’s Talamba, Bains had been suffering from myeloma which deteriorated over the past two months.

He passed away at Noida’s Kailash Hospital on Friday and is survived by his wife Deep Mohan Bains and two children, Parneet Singh Bains and Sukham Sahni.

The prayer service will be held on Tuesday at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj at 3.30 pm.

