Former Chief Secretary not cooperating, claims VB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Former Chief Secretary Sarvesh Kaushal is allegedly not cooperating with Vigilance Bureau in irrigation scam as he failed to furnish the information and failed to appear before the investigating agency on the scheduled time.

According to sources, the VB had asked Kaushal and former IAS officer KBS Sidhu to appear in the office in Mohali on March 9. However, none of them turned up.

Following that, on March 14, the VB shot off a letter to Kaushal and stated that he was asked to appear before the Bureau on March 9 with information related to the case. “But you failed to appear,” said the letter addressed to Kaushal.

Kaushal and Sidhu were again asked to join the probe on March 17. Sidhu joined the investigation at the given time. However, Kaushal reached later than the time communicated to him. “Any suggestion that I am not extending cooperation in the Vigilance inquiry is incorrect and seems to be emerging out of some misunderstanding,” said Kaushal.