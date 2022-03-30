Former CM Parkash Singh Badal suffers knee injury

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 30

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday suffered knee injury after he lost his balance and slipped at his residence in Badal village here.

The doctor has advised him to take a few days’ rest. He, however, visited four villages today to undertake his thanksgiving tour in the Lambi constituency. Badal addressed the gathering while sitting in his car. “I wanted to visit you today, but slipped in the morning and suffered a knee injury. Doctors have advised me to take rest. Since I had already announced my programme and you made all the arrangements, I could not cancel it. Now, you don’t worry that we lost the election. I will work more for you and visit again,” the former CM said.

Later, Badal cancelled his programmes scheduled for the evening and tomorrow, too.