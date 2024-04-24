Congress Jalalabad ex-MLA Raminder Awla’s son Jatin campaigns with BJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 23

In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader and former MLA, Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla’s son Jatin Awla along with local BJP leaders today visited a shopkeeper here, who had recently suffered a huge financial loss in a fire tragedy.

Provided financial help I spoke to Raminder Awla on Monday and told him that a shopkeeper here had suffered huge loss in a fire incident. He sent his son to provide financial help to him. — Rajesh Pathela Gora, Muktsar BJP Leader

There are talks in the political circles for the past few days that Raminder Awla may join the BJP and is also in the race for the saffron party’s ticket from Ferozepur. However, as of now, he has neither left the Congress, nor joined the BJP.

Rajesh Pathela Gora, ex-president of the BJP, Muktsar district, said, “I spoke to Raminder yesterday and told him that a shopkeeper here had suffered huge loss in a fire incident. He sent his son to provide financial help.”

Former ministers Surjit Jyani and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi are ticket aspirants from Ferozepur.

Muktsar is a part of the Ferozepur constituency. AAP and SAD have announced their candidates, but the BJP and Congress are yet to declare their names.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Muktsar