Congress Jalalabad ex-MLA Raminder Awla’s son Jatin campaigns with BJP leaders

Archit Watts
Muktsar, April 23
In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader and former MLA, Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla’s son Jatin Awla along with local BJP leaders today visited a shopkeeper here, who had recently suffered a huge financial loss in a fire tragedy.
Provided financial help
I spoke to Raminder Awla on Monday and told him that a shopkeeper here had suffered huge loss in a fire incident. He sent his son to provide financial help to him. — Rajesh Pathela Gora, Muktsar BJP Leader
There are talks in the political circles for the past few days that Raminder Awla may join the BJP and is also in the race for the saffron party’s ticket from Ferozepur. However, as of now, he has neither left the Congress, nor joined the BJP.
Rajesh Pathela Gora, ex-president of the BJP, Muktsar district, said, “I spoke to Raminder yesterday and told him that a shopkeeper here had suffered huge loss in a fire incident. He sent his son to provide financial help.”
Former ministers Surjit Jyani and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi are ticket aspirants from Ferozepur.
Muktsar is a part of the Ferozepur constituency. AAP and SAD have announced their candidates, but the BJP and Congress are yet to declare their names.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...