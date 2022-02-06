Former Congress MLA joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Jassi Khangura, a former Congress MLA, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal today.

After joining the party, Jasbir Singh ‘Jassi’ Khangura said people of Punjab were fed up with the Congress. “It has now become a party of opportunists and power-hungry people. The poor and common man are paying the price for the Congress leaders’ fight for the power,” he said. Khangura remained legislator from Qila Raipur between 2007 and 2012. —

