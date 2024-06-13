Former Congress MLA Zira booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 12

The police have booked DCC president and former Zira MLA and eight others in an attempt-to-murder case registered at Zira city police station.

As per complainant Gurnam Singh, resident of Baghhi Patni village in Zira subdivision, the complainant had been an occupant of 8 acres 12 marla agricultural land at the village.

“In a land dispute case filed by my father Bakshish Singh against Mohinderjit Singh, the uncle of ex-MLA Kulbir Zira, the High Court had given a stay in 1992 in our favour. We had been tilling the land since then. On June 6, Mohinderjit, his cousin Mehakdeep, Zira Municipal Council president Rashpal Singh Gill, Baba Karnail Singh, Buta Singh, Balwinder Singh, ex-Market Committee Chairman Kulbir Singh and one unidentified person reached our field with firearms”, said Gurnam.

He stated that the accused started ploughing their land. “When we reached there, they threatened us. Meanwhile, Mehakdeep received a call from Kulbir, who told him to teach us a lesson. One of the accused Karnail Singh fired at us, injuring my son Gurlal,” said Gurnam.

The police booked Kulbir and others at Zira police station.

State Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the matter was politically motivated. “The police have booked Kulbir without any reason in the case. The police have no proof against Kulbir. He was not even present at the time when the incident took place. The police must cancel the FIR or lodge a cross-FIR in this case otherwise we will be forced to launch a statewide protest,” said Warring.

#Congress #Ferozepur #Zira Agitation