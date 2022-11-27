Former Deputy CM OP Soni fails to appear before VB

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Om Parkash Soni today failed to appear before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in an alleged disproportionate assets case. The VB had summoned him on Saturday reportedly with details of his moveable and immovable properties.

The VB SSP, Varinder Singh, said Soni sent a message that he was out of station and would return by November 29. Therefore, he would be summoned after November 29 when he returns to the city, the SSP said.

According to information, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave a nod to the VB for probing alleged disproportionate assets, which were beyond Soni’s known sources of income. The VB reportedly prepared a list of his assets and income from the year 2017 to 2022.

Soni’s name also figured in the alleged procurement of hand sanitisers, purchased at thrice the cost. He could also be questioned about the lease of the Amritsar Circuit House.

At the time of 2007 Assembly polls Soni had declared assets worth Rs 1.94 crore, which grew to Rs 27.98 crore during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Soni was an MLA from Amritsar (Central) constituency. He remained on important positions besides holding the portfolio of Health Minister and Deputy CM during the previous Congress regime.