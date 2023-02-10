Former disputes redressal forum chief ends life

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 9

A former president of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here. The police have confirmed the recovery of a suicide note wherein the deceased has blamed a retired senior police officer.

“The deceased has been identified as Gurpal Singh, who retired as forum president. In his suicide note, he has blamed a retired SSP of the Punjab Police with whom he had dispute over some money. Gurpal has alleged that the retired SSP was threatening him over the phone repeatedly with dire consequences,” said Jagjeet Singh, SHO of Sangrur police station of Government Railway Police (GRP).

The SHO said that deceased jumped before the Nanded to Sri Ganganagar train on the outskirts of Sangrur. A team of GRP reached the spot and shifted the body to Sangrur civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.

“We have shifted the body to hospital. We will register an FIR after recording the statement of family of the deceased,” said the SHO.

