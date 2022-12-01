Former Dy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh objects to ‘tankhah’ awarded to Sucha Singh Langah

Amritsar, November 30
Former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh has objected to the ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) pronounced on former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah, who was allegedly entangled in immoral activities.
Bir Devinder believed that this punishment with selective freedom has strategically paved the way for Langah to resume political activities with a caveat to debar him from taking part in the religious activities for five years.
“This paradoxical pronouncement made by the acting Jathedar after five high priests’ meeting was contrary to the century-old Sikh doctrine of ‘Miri’ (representing temporal power) and “Piri” “representing spiritual power”.
He is expected to tell the truth from the ramparts of Akal Takht and share with the Sikh community, if his pronouncement was influenced by vested political interests of the Badal family.
