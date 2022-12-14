Irrigation Scam: Former IAS officer KBS Sidhu fails to appear before Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

Former Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu did not appear before the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today to join the inquiry for his alleged role in the irrigation scam. He was summoned by the VB to appear at the Bureau Headquarters today.

It is learnt that Sidhu, in an email sent to the VB, has pointed out that as he received the summons last night on his WhatsApp last night, he could not appear at such a short notice and has sought a postponement in the date of joining the inquiry. He has also sought a fresh or ‘rectified’ order in light of the observations made by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard.