Ferozepur: Former legislator Kulbir Singh Zira denied pre-arrest bail

Ferozepur, June 14
The Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of DCC president and former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, who was earlier booked under Sections 307, 447, 427, 107, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act on June 6. Zira had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha poll from Khadoor Sahib as a Congress candidate.
As per information, the court of District and Sessions Judge Virinder Aggrwal, after hearing the arguments of the counsel of both parties, dismissed the interim bail plea of Kulbir. The court took cognisance of the call details of the former MLA and the C-TRACE Report of the investigation agency, which established that Zira was in touch with the accused on phone at the time of the incident.
