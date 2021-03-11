Former Punjab legislators cling on to MLA hostel flats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The newly elected legislators may draw pride in defeating political bigwigs from rival parties, but the latter continue to give them a tough time even after defeat as they refuse to vacate the MLA hostel flats allotted to them in the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

Notices sent We have sent them notices, but to no avail. We will have to think of stricter ways, as newly elected MLAs can’t be denied of this privilege. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, speaker

There are 65 flats for Punjab MLAs in Sector 4 and have now been proportionally allotted to MLAs from all parties, based on the strength of each party in the Vidhan Sabha. Since the AAP had won with a thumping majority, maximum flats have been allotted to its MLAs.

“We are not getting the flats as former MLAs refuse to vacate these. In fact, the mother of former Congress MLA and minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who was allotted the flat five years ago, stays there and the ex-MLA says he will occupy it for a couple of more months. I have been going there regularly, requesting them to vacate the flat, but to no avail. Each time, a servant answers the door bell and asks me to leave,” claims Kulwant Singh Pandori, AAP MLA from Mehal Kalan.

He told The Tribune his mother was suffering from terminal illness and was seeking treatment in Chandigarh. “I had requested the Speaker to allow me to let her stay there for some time. I had even requested for the flat to be allotted to a Congress MLA so that I could occupy it till my mother’s treatment was on,” he said.

SAD supremo Parkash Singh Badal and the family of Bikram Majithia are learnt to have not vacated their flats. SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the ruling party was “unnecessarily raking up a non-issue”.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said he had received complaints from MLAs urging him to get the flats vacated. “We have sent them notices and reminders, but to no avail. We will have to think of stricter ways, as the newly elected MLAs can’t be denied of this privilege,” he said.

