Former minister Ashu booked in transportation tender scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau on Thursday booked former Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles. Yesterday, the VB had booked PA of Ashu in the case.

A Vigilance official said: “We have nominated former minister Ashu in the case. Being a minister, he was ‘involved’ in the allotment of transportation tenders on fake vehicle numbers. We have an evidence about his role. We will conduct raids to nab him.”

He said officials of Food and Civil Supplies Department and close aides of Ashu were also under scanner.

On August 16, the VB had registered a case against the owner/partners of Gurdas Ram & Company as well as officials of the Food and Supplies Department for committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district. It also arrested firm proprietor Telu Ram. His questioning reportedly hinted at the role of Ashu in the scam.