Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Chandigarh, April 4
Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha on Thursday returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal fold after a gap of four years.
He was inducted into the party in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed the former Akali minister, stating that his homecoming will further strengthen the party in Ludhiana region.
“Pleased to welcome the homecoming of former minister S Jagdish Singh Garcha, his family and supporters to Shiromani Akali Dal. Garcha sahab was a close associate of my father and @Akali_Dal_ patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal sahab. Besides giving me personal happiness, Garcha Ji's homecoming will further strengthen the party in Ludhiana region”, the SAD chief posted on X.
“It's a matter of great satisfaction that responding to my call for panthic unity, senior leaders are coming back to their mother party, which is must for taking on the parties exploiting Punjab and Punjabis on the direction of Delhi”, he added.
