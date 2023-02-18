Former minister seeks arrest of mining director

Chandigarh, February 17
Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain the alleged renewal of mining contracts of two mining mafia kingpins within one month of their termination.
Majithia also demanded the arrest of a mining director for making a mining policy, which he alleged “encouraged corruption”.
Addressing a press conference here, he said, “I asked the CM some straightforward questions, including the renewal of mining contracts of Rakesh Chaudhary and Ashok Chandak despite termination following registration of several cases.”
“Instead of answering questions, the CM through his spokespersons claimed that Rakesh Chaudhary had got a stay from the High Court. This is no defence,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bid to 'target Indian democratic system', govt ticks off US investor George Soros
Biz magnate had said Adani issue could open door to ‘democra...
SC: Won't accept names given by govt for panel on investors' safety
Bench: Will select experts in transparent manner