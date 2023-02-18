Former minister seeks arrest of mining director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain the alleged renewal of mining contracts of two mining mafia kingpins within one month of their termination.

Majithia also demanded the arrest of a mining director for making a mining policy, which he alleged “encouraged corruption”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “I asked the CM some straightforward questions, including the renewal of mining contracts of Rakesh Chaudhary and Ashok Chandak despite termination following registration of several cases.”

“Instead of answering questions, the CM through his spokespersons claimed that Rakesh Chaudhary had got a stay from the High Court. This is no defence,” he said.