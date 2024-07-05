Former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira gets interim bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Less than a month after the registration of an attempt to murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira to join the investigation and appear before the investigating agency when required. In the event of arrest, he was directed to be granted interim bail upon furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the arresting/investigating officer.

In his petition placed before Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul’s Bench, Zira was seeking the concession of anticipatory bail in the case registered on June 6 for attempt to murder and other offences under Sections 307, 447, 427, 107, 148 and 149 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act at Zira police station in Ferozepur.

#Zira Agitation