Former Patiala MP Gandhi accuses Kejriwal of playing religious polarisation politics, urges EC to issue notice

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 17

Former Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi on Thursday alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was playing religious polarisation politics and demanded that the ECI send him a notice and demand clarification on his statement.

Dharamvira Gandhi said in a statement Kejriwal had said that a Hindu businessman had come to meet him in Ludhiana and claimed Hindus felt unsafe in Punjab. “This is a completely fake and concocted story. It is a bid to divide the people on religious lines despite the fact that Hindu-Sikh relations have always remained cordial, even during the 1980s,” Gandhi said.

Lashing out at the Delhi Chief Minister, Gandhi said Kejriwal is trying to dismember Punjabi culture’s trait of brotherhood and togetherness. “He (Kejriwal) holds a constitutional post as Delhi CM. But he has attempted to play the Hindu card much like he played the Sikh card in 2017 assembly elections. These are bids to divide the people. There is no threat to any community in the state. All have lived here in peace and harmony. The election commission should issue him a notice and demand a clarification,” he added.

To a question on rendering support to a particular political party, Gandhi said, “I do not support any political party. I am only talking about the qualities of various individuals. The people should cast their vote as per their understanding and the candidate’s stature. They should not vote for anyone who jumps parties to question their principles.”

