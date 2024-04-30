Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

New Delhi, April 30
Former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in Delhi.
Dhillon, who recently opted for voluntary retirement from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife.
He was welcomed into the party fold by Devender Yadav, the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Punjab in-charge.
Dhillon said, “I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji.”
“I met him during my two significant duties—the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Golden Temple for ‘seva (service)’,” he added.
Dhillon also expressed his gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal, Yadav and other AICC members.
“I am thankful to the Congress members in Punjab who have warmly welcomed me. I will perform my duties towards the party in a dedicated manner,” he also said.
