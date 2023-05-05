Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

ANI

New Delhi, May 5

Charanjit Singh Atwal, former speaker of the Punjab Assembly, joined the BJP in the presence of party national president JP Nadda, in Delhi.

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of the Akali Dal.

Atwal was the Deputy Speaker of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

He represented the Phillaur constituency of Punjab in the 14th Lok Sabha and was a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He was also the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly twice.

Charanjit's son Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, along with several others from Punjab, joined the BJP in New Delhi on Sunday.

#BJP #jp nadda #shiromani akali dal