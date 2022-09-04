Chandigarh, September 4
Ninty-four-year-old former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, with mild fever.
SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said Badal had mild fever since last evening and was undergoing a medical examination at the PGI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation
Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...
Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022
India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas
Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI
94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever
Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue
The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...