Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 30

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh died at the PGI Chandigarh on Friday.

He was 73.

He was undergoing treatment at the PGI.

Close associates of the former Congressman said he had been detected with cancer a few months ago.

He was the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly between 2003 and 2004.

The two-time MLA from the Congress first represented Sirhind constituency and later Kharar.

He had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) in 2019 after being expelled from the Congress in 2016.