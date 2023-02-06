Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, February 6
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state VB said following investigations of a Vigilance Enquiry, a case under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Range police station, Mohali, against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in disproportionate assets case and he has been arrested.
Giving details, he further informed that during the check period from 01-03-2016 to 31-03-2022, the income of above said former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore more than his known sources of income.
He further added that further investigation in the case was under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister. He would be produced before the competent court in Mohali tomorrow.
