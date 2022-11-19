Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

Tribune News Service

Nurpur Bedi, November 19

Two youth, including the nephew of former Ropar MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, allegedly chased the car of National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s son Ajayvir Singh Lalpura and pointed a gun towards him late night here yesterday.

Following a complaint in this regard, the police booked Sandoa’s kin Jaspreet Singh, and his accomplice Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Takhatgarh village.

Surinderpal Singh, who lodged a complaint with police alleged that he along with Ajayvir was going towards Kalwan area around 11.30 pm, when a Swift car stopped in front of them blocking the road near Azampur byepass. Following this, two youth got down from the car and one of them pointed a gun towards him and Ajayvir. Surinderpal said when he informed the police, both the accused fled the spot.

Jaspreet's father Channan Singh, when contacted, confirmed that he was a relative of former MLA Sandoa. He said the incident was not due to any political rivalry. Channan Singh said he was not aware of all the facts as he didn't meet his son since yesterday evening.

Nurpur Bedi SHO Bhupinder Singh said a case under Sections 341, 283, 506, 34 of IPC and Arms Act has been registered against the accused and police teams have been dispatched to arrest them.

