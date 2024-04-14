Former SAD CPS Pawan Tinu remains prominent Dalit face from Jalandhar

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, April 14
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) CPS Pawan Kumar Tinu (57), who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today, has remained a prominent Dalit face of the party from Jalandhar.
Tinu was often known to take up issues related post-matriculation scholarship for SCs and the atrocities on the weaker section.
Recently, 21 Dalit men had died in Sangrur after taking spurious liquor. Tinu had raked up the issue and had even hit out against the AAP leadership for not taking responsibility for the deaths.
He had started his political career with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) when he used to contest from Jalandhar South (now called Jalandhar West).
Tinu had contested as its Lok Sabha candidate in 2004, bagging 1.58 lakh votes but had soon fallen out with supremo Mayawati. He left the party in 2005 to join SAD. Tinu was elected MLA from the Adampur assembly constituency in Jalandhar in 2012 and 2017. He lost the 2022 assembly polls to Congress nominee Sukhwinder Kotli.
Tinu had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Santokh Singh Chaudhary but lost to him with a margin of about 71,000 votes. Of late, he was feeling sidelined in the party, especially since SAD had chosen Banga MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi over him in 2023 Lok Sabha polls, upon pressure from the BSP, which the alliance partner with SAD then.
Since SAD is fighting a solo contest, Tinu was not hopeful of any results even if fielded by the party.
SAD had lost ground completely in the four urban segments of Jalandhar in the last two years. All its councillors had already left the party to join the AAP or BJP. Along with Tinu, Gurcharan Singh Channi, who was formerly the party's strategist, Chairman of the District Planning Committee and District President (urban), also joined AAP. Channi had quit SAD in 2016 but had rejoined recently. However, he did not get the space he had been expecting again.
After Tinu's exit, SAD is left with few options to choose from. Among its probables are Sukhi, former Phillaur MLA Baldev Khera and ex-minister Sarwan S Phillaur.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Dalits #Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran
Warning comes after Iran launches retaliatory attack on Isra...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran
MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...
One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto
The manifesto will strengthen four pillars of Viksit Bharat:...
Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up
Two persons fire four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Ba...