Fazilka: Former state-level athlete arrested, 5 stolen bikes seized

Fazilka, March 31
The police claimed to have arrested a former state-level athlete and seized five stolen bikes from his possession. Official sources said after getting a tip-off, the police arrested Boota Singh, a resident of Ladhuka village, with one stolen bike at a naka. During the investigation, the police also recovered four more bikes from his house in the village.
Fazilka DSP Shubeg Singh said Boota Singh (30), a former student of the local MR Government College, had won a silver medal in a 400-m race in the 2018-19 state-level inter-university games. He also provided coaching to the athletes. After he was rendered jobless, he got involved in thefts.
The DSP said Boota Singh was booked for stealing grocery from a shop in 2021. He has been booked under Section 379 and 411, IPC, for stealing motorcycles.
In another incident, the Jalalalabad police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of bike-lifters and arrested four persons, including three brothers.
Jalalabad DSP Atul Soni said on getting information, the police laid a barrier on the outskirts of Jalalabad town and nabbed Avtar Singh, a resident of Jalandhar district, and three brothers — Gurpreet Singh, Raj Kumar and Bobby Singh, all residents of Ferozepur district. They were reportedly riding stolen bikes. During the investigation, the police recovered 15 more bikes from them.
