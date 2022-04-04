Former Transport Minister Hardipinder Singh Badal dies at 79

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 4

Former Transport Minister Hardipinder Singh Badal on Monday passed away at a private hospital in Mohali. Hardipinder, 79, was suffering from cardiac problem.

He is survived by a daughter.

Hardipinder twice served as MLA. He was elected from Lambi in 1980 and 1985 as a SAD nominee. Later, he joined the Congress. Hardipinder was a cousin of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“Hardipinder’s cremation would be held at Badal village on Tuesday,” said Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, a cousin of the deceased.