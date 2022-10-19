Former VCs of PAU rally behind Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, say Punjab Governor's move unfortunate

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 18

A row has erupted after Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to “remove” Dr Satbir Singh Gosal from the post of Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. In a letter to the CM, the Governor claimed that the appointment of Dr Gosal was not done as per the the UGC norms.

Varsity should not suffer due to politics The decision should be reconsidered and Dr Gosal be allowed to carry on as the VC. He is an upright person and great academic. The university should not suffer due to politics. Prof HS Kingra, president of the punjab federation of university and college teachers’ organisations

According to senior PAU officials and former VCs, the university was an autonomous body which was governed by a board of management with the Vice-Chancellor as the chairman. The VC has a term of four years after which a meeting is held for the new appointment. The meeting is chaired by the Chief Secretary. It is the board’s prerogative either to form a selection committee or search for a new VC by giving advertisement or through other means. If there is any dissent in the selection, then the file is sent to the Governor who is the Chancellor of the university.

Sources said a meeting was held on August 19 and three names were proposed out of which Dr Gosal was selected unanimously.

Dr KS Aulakh, former VC, PAU, said Dr Gosal’s appointment was done according to the rules. “The only flaw which I can see is that since the VC’s post remained vacant for more than a year, the board was supposed to send an intimation to the Governor and ask him to appoint the new VC. Other than this, all rules were followed,” he said.

Dr SS Johal, former VC, PAU, said, “The letter seeking removal of Dr Gosal is an insult to a well-recognised scientist. The way he has been accepted in the university by teachers, students, staff and farmers is unprecedented. It is very unfortunate. It has hurt the feelings of all those who are connected with the university.”

Dr Manjit Singh Kang, former VC, PAU, said, “Dr Gosal met the Governor after his appointment. Now after two months, he has sought his removal. Political football is going on and academicians should be kept out of it,” said Dr Kang.

The executive councils of the PAU Employees’ Union and PAU Fourth Class Workers’ Union have appealed to the Governor to reconsider his decision.

