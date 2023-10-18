Former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh held, sent to judicial remand

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 17

In an early morning swoopdown, former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh was arrested by the police from his residence at 4.30 am today. Kulbir was later produced at the residence of Duty Magistrate Anshuman, who sent him to 14-day judicial remand.

The Congress leader was first brought to the Ferozepur Central Jail but had to be shifted to Ropar Jail after his supporters started gathering there. Kulbir and his supporters were booked on October 12 for disrupting government officials on duty following a complaint by the Zira Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO).

Addressing the media after his arrest, Kulbir said he had raised his voice against the “anti-people actions of AAP MLAs due to which the police had arrested him to suppress his voice”. He alleged that Zira MLA Naresh Kataria had been distributing fake certificates of residential plots to his supporters.

“I demanded the arrest of the MLA and the BDPO who is also involved in the illegal activity,” Kulbir said, adding that he staged a dharna demanding the registration of an FIR against them but the police, “under pressure from the government”, booked him instead.

