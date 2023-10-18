Former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh held, sent to judicial remand

Ferozepur, October 17
In an early morning swoopdown, former Zira MLA Kulbir Singh was arrested by the police from his residence at 4.30 am today. Kulbir was later produced at the residence of Duty Magistrate Anshuman, who sent him to 14-day judicial remand.
The Congress leader was first brought to the Ferozepur Central Jail but had to be shifted to Ropar Jail after his supporters started gathering there. Kulbir and his supporters were booked on October 12 for disrupting government officials on duty following a complaint by the Zira Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO).
Addressing the media after his arrest, Kulbir said he had raised his voice against the “anti-people actions of AAP MLAs due to which the police had arrested him to suppress his voice”. He alleged that Zira MLA Naresh Kataria had been distributing fake certificates of residential plots to his supporters.
“I demanded the arrest of the MLA and the BDPO who is also involved in the illegal activity,” Kulbir said, adding that he staged a dharna demanding the registration of an FIR against them but the police, “under pressure from the government”, booked him instead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots