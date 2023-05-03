Foundation provides job to 7,000 workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

RoundGlass Foundation has engaged more than 7,000 MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers in Punjab since 2018 through two of its on-ground programmes – Plant for Punjab and Waste Management.

About 70-75 per cent of these workers are women. Under the Plant for Punjab programme, the foundation has engaged about 5,500 workers and planted more than 11 lakh native trees, creating 857 mini forests in 1,025 villages since 2019

For each mini forest, the foundation generates employment opportunities under the government’s Van Mitr Scheme, by engaging one person to take care of 200 saplings.

Vishal Chowla, leader of the foundation, said, “By planting mini forests, the foundation is generating livelihood for the local communities as well as taking care of the environment.”

About 2,000 workers have been allocated to work on the foundation’s Waste Management programme since 2020. The programme promotes decentralised waste segregation for efficient waste management in rural settings.