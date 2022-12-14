Four aides of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Landa nabbed, arms seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

The police have arrested four alleged accomplices of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa with four countrymade weapons, four magazines and nine bullets from the Vallah bypass.

The suspects were arrested from a checkpoint following a tip-off. They were travelling in a car that did not carry a registration plate.

One of the suspects, identified as Gurlal Singh of Bhikhiwind, was wanted by Counter-Intelligence in a drugs seizure case this year. He had been evading arrest for past couple of months.

Besides Gurlal, others who have been arrested include Rajbir Singh Raja, Armandeep Singh of Bhikhiwind and Gurlal Singh of Bankan village in Tarn Taran area.

The police confiscated a mobile phone from their possession, which led the police to their links with Landa. They had been allegedly operating at his behest.

Confirming their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said an investigation was underway.

He said as per preliminary probe, Gurlal had procured four weapons from an unknown person through Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Nag Kalan village in Majitha, who is currently lodged in the Faridkot Jail. He said investigations were under progress to ascertain the motive behind procuring the weapons. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

A case under Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act and Section 411 of the IPC has been registered against them at Mohkampura police station here.