Four arrested for fuel station robbery

Ropar, October 26
The Ropar district police arrested four people allegedly being involved in a robbery at a petrol pump near Chamkaur Sahib.
The accused have been identified as Harmanjot Singh (20) and Sonu (21) of Chamkaur Sahib, Baljinder Singh (23) of Nawanshahr and Amandeep Singh (19) of Ropar.
Rs 93K, pistol recovered
A country-made pistol along with one live cartridge and Rs 93,000 have been recovered from the accused.Sandeep Garg, SSP, Ropar
The police said on October 22, the accused entered the office of the petrol pump where Gurjinder Singh, a nephew of owner Gurmail Singh, was sleeping. The accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and took away Rs 1.2 lakh from the spot. They also took away an airgun lying in the office.
The police have registered a case under Sections 458, 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.
The Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sandeep Garg, said a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge and Rs 93,000 have been recovered from the accused.
