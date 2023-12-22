Four booked for MBBS admission fraud in Fazilka

Abohar, December 21
Four, including a couple, have been booked for allegedly cheating an MBBS aspirant by promising admission in a medical college.
As per the case registered at Khuian Sarwar police station, Sunil Sharma of Sangria, in a complaint made to the Fazilka SSP, claimed that four persons duped him of Rs 24.98 lakh after promising him admission of his daughter Shipra in an MBBS course. The admission was not arranged and the money was refunded, according to the complaint.
