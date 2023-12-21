Four booked for submitting ‘fake certificates’ to get job

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 20

The police have booked four persons, including a woman, for producing “fake” certificates while applying for the posts of Gramin Sewak.

ASI Raman Kumar from Cantonment Police Station said the accused, Dalip Sharma of Tasir Wala village, Sarabjit Singh of Jhugge Gulab Singh Wala, Chiman Singh of Amir Khas village (all in Fazilka district) and Deepika of Ferozepur city — had applied for the posts in 2020.

During the scrutiny of documents, it was found that they had produced fake matric certificates, he said.

