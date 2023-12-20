Four convicted of murder

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 19

An ASI and former Chet Singh Wala village sarpanch were today held guilty by court in a murder case. ASI Gurcharan Singh, former sarpanch Parminder Singh and six others were booked in 2013 for allegedly killing a youth during panchayat elections.

