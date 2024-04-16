Four-day heritage festival concludes in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 15

Fazilka witnessed a remarkable celebration of heritage and culture during the Fazilka Heritage Festival 2024, organised by the Graduates Welfare Association Fazilka (GWAF). Spanning from 11th April to 14th April, the festival went beyond conventional festivities to embody the essence of love, unity, and the resilient spirit of Fazilka.

Supported by key stakeholders, including the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board, Punjab Milk Producers Federation and Cooperative Society (MILKFED), Verka and various local sponsors, the event showcased the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region.

The heritage festival’s theme, ‘Shehar-E-Mohabbat,’ encapsulated the essence of Fazilka as a city of love, where warmth and harmony thrive amidst cultural diversity.

Graduates Welfare Association Fazilk general secretary Navdeep Asija said that about 40,000 visitors witnessed the festival in which about 600 participants exhibited their talent in four days.

Additional Inspector General Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain among others, also attended the programme.

‘The Story of Fazilka Clock Tower,’ was jointly released by all the guests.

The event witnessed active participation from the 67th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, whose presence added a touch of valour and patriotism to the festival.

Rahul Pupneja, a young commercial pilot from Fazilka who is working with the Air India, and Dr Vidur Makkar, a senior resident at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, were honoured with ‘Youth Icon’ awards.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka